Under Center Podcast: Tom Brady returns, Bears WR options, and Tarik Cohen, Eddie Goldman cuts

I mean, are we surprised? Tom Brady announces that he's returning to the NFL after only a few months in retirement and the NFC has shifted once again this offseason. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro discuss Brady's return and the impact it will have on the NFC. Later in the pod, the guys discuss the fleeting WR free-agent market as the top talent seems to be slipping away and they discuss the Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman cuts by Ryan Poles.

(1:40) - Tom Brady un-retires. Dude just go away

(8:00) - NFC rankings now that Brady is back

(16:00) - Bears WR options in free agency

(28:30) - Tarik Cohen and Eddie Goldman will be released by the Bears

Listen here.