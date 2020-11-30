Under Center Podcast: Is it time for Bears' Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy to go?

Bears-Packers recap podcast: Is it time for Pace, Nagy to go? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There is nothing to say about that game, but sheesh. The Bears took a huge loss against the rival Packers on Sunday Night Football and it was not pretty.

JJ Stankevitz, David Kaplan and Cam Ellis discuss the possibility the Bears start their rebuild after this season, and the chances the McCaskey's step in to replace Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Oh, and they talk about that farce of a game too.

(1:56) - Is losing in humiliating fashion to the Packers the final straw for Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy?

(8:00) - Every drafting mistake by Pace had to be made up with a free agent or trade

(14:50) - What do the McCaskey's value: money or winning?

(21:12) - The Bears need to blow it up

(28:13) - Was there anything good in the Bears' loss to the Packers?

(34:16) - Should Nagy have a conversation with Chuck Pagano about the defensive effort vs. the Packers?

(40:50) - Game balls for the Bears

