Under Center Podcast: State of the Bears: How much better can the offense be?

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and Paul Aspan wonder if we should be concerned about anyone going on PUP, then dive into their final training camp preview.

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and Paul Aspan wonder if we should be concerned about anyone going on PUP (3:00), then dive into their final training camp preview with a look at how the players around Mitch Trubisky can make him better (4:30) and then what the Bears' QB needs to do to make sure he takes the necessary step forward in his development (25:52).

