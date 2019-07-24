Under Center Podcast: State of the Bears: How much better can the offense be?

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and Paul Aspan wonder if we should be concerned about anyone going on PUP (3:00), then dive into their final training camp preview with a look at how the players around Mitch Trubisky can make him better (4:30) and then what the Bears' QB needs to do to make sure he takes the necessary step forward in his development (25:52).

Under Center Podcast

