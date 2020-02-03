Under Center Podcast: Special guest Leigh Steinberg, agent of Super Bowl 54 MVP Patrick Mahomes

The football season is officially over as the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins MVP. Who better to talk to about Mahomes than longtime agent to NFL stars and the current Super Bowl MVP, Leigh Steinberg. Host Laurence Holmes was joined by Steinberg in Miami to discuss why teams missed on Mahomes, the current state of the NFL, and the ongoing issues of concussions.

(2:58) - How to keep Mahomes focused when he may get the largest contract in NFL history

(7:28) - The NFL is as big as it ever was

(9:40) - Convincing Tua Tagovailoa that he was a good match for him

(12:45) - Concussions are a huge issue in the NFL

(15:40) - Patrick Mahomes has easily embraced being a superstar

