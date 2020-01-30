Under Center Podcast: Special Episode, what is it like covering a Super Bowl
In a special episode, host Laurence Holmes is joined by Bears beat reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times Jason Lieser as they give you the REAL inside look into what covering a Super Bowl is all about live from Radio Row in Miami. No X's & O's talk just pure fun and stories from two experienced NFL reporters.
(2:10) - Jason Lieser relives times from his time in Miami
(4:10) - What Radio Row is like
(6:00) - How do you cover the Super Bowl without your team being in it?
(12:00) - Keepsakes from past Super Bowls
(15:40) - Players are more fun after the season is over
(21:00) - What is covering the Super Bowl in Miami is like?
