Under Center Podcast: Shuffling back to Bears' Super Bowl XX victory

After NBC re-aired Super Bowl XX between the Bears and Patriots from January 1986 this past Sunday, JJ Stankevitz, Laurence Holmes, Cam Ellis and Adam Hoge got together to discuss the game from a variety of standpoints. Whether it was watching the game for the first time all the way through or just watching it again with a new perspective on things, there was plenty to discuss about the greatest moment in Bears franchise history.

(3:00) -Thoughts on the NBC broadcast and how things have changed in the presentation of the game

(17:00) - Dissecting the Bears' expert game plan on both offense and defense

(30:50) - Who had the best nickname on the ‘85 Bears?

(33:30) - Discussion about Walter Payton not scoring a touchdown, how it happened in the flow of the game, and how it would be covered today

