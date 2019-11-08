Former NFL quarterback and football analyst Sage Rosenfels joins JJ Stankevitz to explain why the Bears' offense has crashed and burned in 2019.

The conversation starts with why Matt Nagy needs to run the "exact opposite offense" to make Mitchell Trubisky successful (1:20) and how realistic it is for Nagy to significantly change his offense this far into the season (5:10).

Then, JJ gets Sage's take on the Bears' offensive line (8:00) and if there were warning signs with this offense in 2018 (9:45). Finally, Sage explains what he would do with the Bears' quarterback situation in 2020 (12:30).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: Sage Rosenfels fixes the Bears' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago