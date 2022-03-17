Under Center Podcast: Ryan Poles signs Larry Ogunjobi, Lucas Patrick, no wide receivers

Under Center Podcast: Poles signs Ogunjobi, Patrick, but no WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Free agency continues and Ryan Poles seems to have the strategy of building his team inside first then out with his signings so far. Should fans be worried or be patient? Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro discuss the recent Bear signings and the strategy Poles is using to rebuild the roster.

(7:00) - Will the Bears be competitive this season?

(15:00) - WR options for the Bears

(27:00) - How impactful will Larry Ogunjobi be on the defense?

(39:30) - How will Poles reshape the offensive line?

Listen here.