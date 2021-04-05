Under Center Podcast: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy give State of the Bears Union before 2021 NFL Draft

Under Center Podcast: Pace and Nagy give State of the Bears Union before draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

From Mike Glennon, to Mitch Trubisky, to Nick Foles, to Andy Dalton. Host Ken Davis, NBCS Chicago Bears insider Adam Hoge, and Bears contributor for NBCS Chicago Alex Shapiro share their thoughts on Ryan Pace's explanation for why he landed on Dalton with his fourth swing at QB1. Plus, what are the situations in which Dalton truly is the team's QB1, and situations in which he's not. Oh, and Matt Nagy formally announced he (drum roll please), is calling plays again. Are you ready for some football Bears fans!

(1:10) - Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy believe that new QB1, Andrew Gregory Dalton fits the system and scheme

(11:20) - Did the Bears do the absolute best they could have done to get a new quarterback?

(18:14) - Matt Nagy makes it official that he will be calling the plays for the Bears offense this year

(32:00) - How much leeway should Bears fans give Matt Nagy?

(36:40) - What is Pace's plan for the draft and is he making moves based on an extension that he received without the media and public knowing?

(46:20) - No seriously, did the McCaskey's give Pace and Natt secret extensions?

