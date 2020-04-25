With day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, the Bears make two selections taking Cole Kmet, tight end from Notre Dame, and Jaylon Johnson, cornerback from Utah. JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis discuss the Bears' selections and play sound from the press conferences of Ryan Pace, Cole Kmet, and Jaylon Johnson.

(1:40) - Ryan Pace says they had offers to trade down from both spots

(9:20) - Did the Bears reach for Cole Kmet

(14:23) - Cole Kmet compares his game to Rob Gronkowski

(22:00) - Jaylon Johnson isn't content with falling to the second round

(26:53) - Highlights from the second day of the draft

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: Ryan Pace selects Cole Kmet & Jaylon Johnson in the second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago