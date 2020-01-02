After a long and disappointing season for the Bears, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy addressed the media. Laurence Holmes dissects what they said and where the Bears must improve going into next season.

(1:27) - Bears make coaching changes

(5:01) - Main concerns with 2019 Bears

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(9:44) - Mitch Trubisky's issues this season

(14:11) - Dissecting Trubisky's season

(19:06) - How bad were the Bears in the redzone

(22:54) - Problems with the offensive line

(28:29) - The ultimate trust in Eddy Pineiro

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: Ryan Pace was not clear enough originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago