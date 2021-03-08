Under Center Podcast: Russell Wilson, Mitch Trubisky, and other QB possibilities for the Bears

Under Center Podcast: Russ, Mitch, and other QB possibilities for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the debut episode of the new look Under Center podcast, host Kenneth Davis, NBCS Chicago Bears insider Adam Hoge, and NBCS Chicago Bears contributors Eric Strobel and Alex Shapiro breakdown the issues plaguing the Bears this offseason including how the lingering and stagnation of the Bears to resign Allen Robinson is impacting the team. The crew also dives into how much is too much to trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, and if Mitch Trubisky isn't back with the Bears, which teams are options for him. All that and more on the new Under Center podcast.

(2:00) - Shoutout to past hosts of the Under Center podcast

(3:26) - Should Trubisky be retained?

(10:05) - The likelihood that Nick Foles is the starter for the Bears next season

(14:00) - If Ryan Pace sells off the future to trade for a quarterback, will said quarterback outlast Ryan Pace? Is it worth it to trade everything for Wilson/Watson?

(22:15) - Who is the better fit, Watson or Wilson?

(30:50) - Are there other options for the Bears if Watson or Wilson are not available?

(35:40) - Will the Bears work out a long term deal for Allen Robinson?

