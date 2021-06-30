Under Center Podcast: The Ringer's Kaelen Jones, how good is Justin Fields really?

Under Center Podcast: The Ringer's Kaelen Jones, how good is Fields really? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All attention is on rookie QB Justin Fields, but how good is he and how good can he be? To help discuss the topic, Kaelen Jones, NFL writer for The Ringer joins Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro as they break down how good Fields can be. The crew also discusses what is going on with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, what do the Bears need to do for this season to be successful, and a lot more.

(1:00) - Ranking the best rookie QB situations in the NFL. Where do Fields and the Bears land?

(10:20) - Why did Justin Fields drop to the Bears? Are the other QBs in his class just that much better?

(15:20) - Can Matt Nagy get the most out of Justin Fields?

(19:00) - What is going on in Green Bay?

(28:50) - What will make a successful Bears season?

(32:15) - Podcast Review of the Day!

