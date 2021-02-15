Under Center Podcast: Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, and more share Super Bowl stories

Under Center Podcast: Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, more share Super Bowl stories originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A week after witnessing Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, the Under Center podcast has something special for you. We gathered a great list of former Bears, to tell stories of their best memories of playing in sports' biggest game. Joining the podcast is Alex Brown, Israel Idonije, Dave Wannstedt, Jason McKie, Dan Hampton, and Super Bowl XX MVP Richard Dent. Relive the moments in Super Bowl history from the people that were there.

(1:00) - The 2007 Bears Super Bowl appearance vs the Colts. Jason McKie discusses his memories from the Super Bowl

(13:00) - Alex Brown reminisces about the Super Bowl

(14:08) - Israel Idonije recognized how big the Super Bowl was and how important it was for Bears fans

(24:25) - Dave Wannstedt on his Super Bowl appearance with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992

(27:00) - The 1985 Super Bowl winning Bears. Richard Dent discusses the dominance of that legendary team.

(38:58) - Dan Hampton on the motivation to win Super Bowl XX

Listen here.