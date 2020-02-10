Under Center Podcast: Who are the real Bears: 2018 or 2019?

Laurence Holmes is joined by Bill Zimmerman, an executive producer of Sirius XM Mad Dog Radio and Bears fan, to discuss which team is the actual Bears: The high flying offense and top 5 defense of 2018, or is the disappointing and underwhelming 2019 team?

(2:06) - Best and worst part of the 2019 Bears season

(4:30) - Which season is the real season? 2018 or 2019?

(5:30) - Is Mitch Trubisky good?

(8:15) - Bears defense suffered when Akiem Hicks got hurt

(11:10) - What can the Bears build upon (if anything) for 2020?

Under Center Podcast

