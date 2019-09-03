Under Center Podcast: Previewing Bears-Packers with Jim Owczarski

JJ Stankevitz chats with Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Packers beat writer Jim Owczarski ahead of Thursday's season opener about the vibe in Green Bay (0:30), the Packers' kicking situation (1:45), if Matt LaFleur's offense can surprise the Bears (3:15), how much confidence the Packers have ahead of Thursday (5:30), the Aaron Rodgers-LaFleur relationship (7:30), the new faces on Green Bay's defense (11:30) and the feeling about the Bears in Wisconsin (14:00).

