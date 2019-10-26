JJ Stankevitz is joined by former Charges linebacker Kyle Emanuel to break down how Los Angeles will try to scheme against the Bears' offense (1:43), if this is a good opportunity for the Bears to get their run game going (2:50) and the impact of All-Pro safety Derwin James' absence (5:04).

Then the focus turns to the offense and what makes Philip Rivers so effective (8:26), what Russell Okung's return means for the offense (10:12) and if Melvin Gordon's holdout is still affecting his play (11:28).

The pod finishes with Emanuel's thoughts on the Bears after spending four years in the league (16:00).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.

Blackhawks Talk Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Under Center Podcast: Previewing Bears-Chargers with ex-LA LB Kyle Emanuel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago