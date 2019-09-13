JJ Stankevitz is joined by "Broncos Country" host Benjamin Allbright to preview Sunday's Bears-Broncos game in Denver.

1:20 - Mood in Denver after Week 1

2:23 - Taking longer than expected for Broncos to pick up Vic's defense?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

4:00 - Bryce Callahan injury status, what options does Denver have if he doesn't play?

5:45 - How's Vic coming across in press conferences?

7:55 - Impressions of backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson?

9:00 - Is Denver's offense designed to get the ball out quick?

10:20 - Should Joe Flacco be of any concern to the Bears?

11:45 - Names Bears fans should know

13:15 - What's the deal with Denver's early-season success at home?

14:30 - Impressions of Mitch Trubisky

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Under Center Podcast: Previewing Bears-Broncos with Benjamin Allbright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago