Under Center Podcast: Predictions for the 2019 season
J.J. Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and John "Moon" Mullin make their Bears predictions for the 2019 season.
How many sacks for Khalil Mack (03:10)?
What will Mitch Trubisky's stats look like (05:30)?
How many sacks for Leonard Floyd (09:00)?
How many yards will David Montgomery rush for (11:50)?
How many games will Eddy Pineiro play, and what will be his FG percentage (18:57)?
How many takeaways for the Bears D (23:35)?
How will the NFC North shake out (28:50)?
Finally, the prediction everyone's waiting for: what will be the Bears' record (29:25)?
Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below:
Under Center Podcast
