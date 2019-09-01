Under Center Podcast: Predictions for the 2019 season

J.J. Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and John "Moon" Mullin make their Bears predictions for the 2019 season.

How many sacks for Khalil Mack (03:10)?

What will Mitch Trubisky's stats look like (05:30)?

How many sacks for Leonard Floyd (09:00)?

How many yards will David Montgomery rush for (11:50)?

How many games will Eddy Pineiro play, and what will be his FG percentage (18:57)?

How many takeaways for the Bears D (23:35)?

How will the NFC North shake out (28:50)?

Finally, the prediction everyone's waiting for: what will be the Bears' record (29:25)?

Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

