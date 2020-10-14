Under Center Podcast: Olin Kreutz on if the Bears can fix their O-line in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are 4-1 but according to Olin Kruetz the offensive line play needs to be better. Olin joins JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis as they discuss the Bears' offensive line and the lack of production in the run game and pass protection. They also dive into can the offensive line with injuries be better in the middle of the season and what needs to be done going forward to address the issues. Later in the podcast, JJ and Cam have a deep conversation about Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet and should he be more prominent in the Bears offense five games in.

(2:05) - What impact will losing James Daniels have on the offensive line?

(8:37) - The Bears rank near the bottom third of the league in offensive line spending

(14:25) - Can Bears center Cody Whitehair help an inexperienced o-line?

(21:12) - How big of an issue is the Bears defense not stopping the run so far?

(28:30) - Why isn't Cole Kmet producing yet?

(38:12) - Cole Kmet's tight end class wasn't the best

(42:50) - Will Robert Quinn be worth the money?



Listen here or below: