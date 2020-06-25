2020 has offered new challenges in trying to start the NFL season. Bears writers for NBCS Chicago JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis along with NBCS Chicago Bears content producer Eric Strobel discuss how NFL training camps will look under new health and safety guidelines and if changes will impact players negatively when they eventually get on the field.

Click to download the MyTeams App for the latest Bears news and analysis.

(2:40) - What will the NFL do to try and start the season?

(9:05) - How will players get the necessary contact they need to play football?

(17:48) - Will a team become so competitive that they hide a positive COVID-19 test?

(21:00) - Playing an NFL game with no fans and sound piped in

(25:05) - How will Nagy conduct an actual QB competition with less prep time?

Listen here or below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UNDER CENTER PODCAST FOR FREE.

Under Center Podcast: What will NFL training camps look like in 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago