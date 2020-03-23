A lot of moves were made during the opening week of the NFL league year. Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins for a bag of peanuts and Eric Ebron signed with the Steelers for less money than the Bears signed Jimmy Graham for.

Laurence Holmes, JJ Stankevitz, and Cam Ellis discuss all the news, the Graham signing and discuss if Nick Foles is actual competition for Mitch Trubisky.

(1:23) - Favorite storyline of the 2020 NFL offseason

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(5:15) - Who has the better season, Brady with the Bucs, or Belichik and the Pats?

(9:55) - Bears have spent the most money on tight ends in the NFL

(14:30) - Laurence's reaction when he first heard about the Ebron deal

(19:05) - What the Nick Foles deal means for Trubisky

(29:35) - What can Robert Quinn bring to the Bears

Listen here or below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: NFL storylines and Ryan Pace's undying love for Jimmy Graham originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago