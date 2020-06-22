Under Center Podcast: NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis on the fight for equality

Laurence Holmes is joined by Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to discuss the state of America and the fight for social justice. Davis explains what it was like for him growing up, his admiration and respect for U.S. soldiers and how we all can contribute to making things better.

(4:50) - Davis on "The Last Dance" documentary and compares his leadership style to Michael Jordan's

(7:58) - Is Drew Brees being sincere with his apology?

(13:35) - Davis explains life as a black man growing up

(25:55) - Davis' connection with military vets

