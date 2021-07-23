Under Center Podcast: NBC-5 Chicago's Siafa Lewis breaks down Bears

Podcast: NBC-5 Chicago's Siafa Lewis breaks down 2021 Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC 5 Chicago's lead sports anchor Siafa Lewis joins Ken Davis as they discuss, break down, and preview the Bears as training camp is set to begin in only 7 more days on July 29th. Ken and Siafa go over the Bears and Allen Robinson not coming to an agreement and what that could mean in the future, the impact it would have on the fanbase if the Bears move to Arlington Park, concerns about the team this season, and what should be the plan for Justin Fields.

(4:27) - What will happen after the season with Allen Robinson. Will he still be a Bear?

(11:20) - Should all of Ryan Pace's QB evaluations be forgiven since trading up for Justin Fields?

(16:30) -Has Matt Nagy learned from his mistakes as a play caller last year?

(27:55) - Bears predictions for this season

(30:57) - PODCAST REVIEW OF THE DAY!

