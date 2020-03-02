Laurence Holmes is joined by NBC Sports Chicago writer Bryan Perez to discuss the most important and interesting things about the 2020 NFL Combine for the Bears. They get into what teams get wrong about the combine, and some realistic free agent options for the Bears.

(1:29) - Ryan Pace needs to get this offseason right

(5:30) - What teams get wrong about the NFL combine

(8:24) - Biggest need the Bears should address in the draft

(12:40) - Which player had the biggest impact at the Senior Bowl and the combine

(16:27) - Can the Bears grab an instant impact player in the second round

(19:55) - How can the Bears upgrade the quarterback position

(24:18) - The most interesting thing from the combine

Listen here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast: The most interesting things from the 2020 NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago