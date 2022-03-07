Under Center Podcast: Mitch Trubisky an NFL starter again, should Bears trade up for Chris Olave

Under Center Podcast: Should Bears trade up for Chris Olave? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky enters the news cycle again as he enters free agency with multiple teams reported to be interested. Can Mitch change his career narrative? Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro discuss Trubisky and where they think he might land and where they think his career will end up. Later in the pod, the guys discuss the NFL Combine and if the Bears should think about moving up in the draft to take Justin Fields' former teammate Chris Olave.

(10:20) - Where will Mitch Trubisky land?

(15:00) - Player comparison, is Mitch Trubisky Marcus Mariota?

(21:10) - Should the Bears try and pair Chris Olave and Justin Fields?

(28:00) - What should we expect from Ryan Poles in his first draft?

