Under Center Podcast: Mitch Trubisky & the Bears' offense under fire

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis, and John "Moon" Mullin check in from Halas Hall to discuss a team and a QB under the microscope for all the wrong reasons. The trio tries to separate Mitch Trubisky's struggles from the bigger-picture issues on offense (:30), before discussing the offensive play-calling and run/pass differential (9:00). Then, the guys break down the missing running game, otherwise known as the Bears' #1 fix on offense (12:30), and what kind of spark could get this team going again (20:30).

