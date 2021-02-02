Under Center Podcast: Matt Stafford trade and former Bear Adewale Ogunleye | Countdown to Kickoff

Under Center Podcast: Stafford trade, Adewale Ogunleye | Countdown to Kickoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl week is here and to start our Countdown to Kickoff coverage presented by Miller Light and the Locker Room app, David Kaplan is joined by Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns as they discuss the biggest trade in the NFL, Matt Stafford going to the LA Rams for Jared Goff. The crew discusses how this trade if number 1 overall picks impact the Bears. Later in the pod, Kaplan and Hoge are joined by former Bear Adewale Ogunleye to discuss the Bears' last appearance in the Super Bowl, and his thoughts on Mitch Trubisky and the direction the Bears are going.

(1:40) - Matthew Stafford gets traded to the LA Rams for Jared Goff

(5:32) - How much is too much for the Bears to get Deshaun Watson

(9:25) - Do the Bears do whatever it takes to get Watson?

(14:00) - Adewale Ogunleye on the Bears 2007 trip to the Super Bowl

(16:20) - Lovie Smith is back in the NFL

(19:45) - Ogunleye doesn't believe you should trade everyone for a QB

(24:20) - Life after football, Ogunleye gets his masters degree

Listen here or below: