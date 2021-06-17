Under Center Podcast: Matt Nagy defines his QB depth chart and a no-show for Eddie Goldman at camp

Under Center Podcast: Matt Nagy defines Bears QB depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Under Center crew of Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, Alex Shapiro, and Tony Gill discuss the sights and sounds from camp, who performed well, Allen Robinson showing up on the Franchise Tag, Matt Nagy's comments on Chris Collinsworth's podcast on the chance that Justin Fields starts week one, Eddie Goldman missing the start of camp and what could be going on, and another edition of the Podcast Review of the Day.

Make sure to subscribe to the NBC Sports Chicago YouTube page by clicking HERE for more Under Center content and more!

(7:30) - Eddie Goldman is out at the start of camp, how concerning is it?

(17:10) - Matt Nagy publicly sets his QB depth chart by stating that Andy Dalton is the starter and Justin Fields is the No. 2

(34:50) - Should the Bears be working on an extension right now for Allen Robinson?

(47:00) - Will Danny Trevathan be ready to play at the beginning of the season and can Sean Desi return the Bears to 2018 dominance?

(58:24) - Podcast Review of the Day

Listen here.