Under Center Podcast: Matt Eberflus wants 'different pace' running back, seeks out former Bears

So much to discuss and so much to catch up on over the weekend. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the Matt Eberflus interview in which he discussed what he wants from the run game and the different personnel he would like to see. Eberflus also discusses reaching out to former Bears to get their ideas and expertise to improve the team. Ken and Alex also discuss the loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and the slap seen around the world at the Oscars.

(2:43) - Eberflus discusses helping Justin Fields in year two is improving the run game

(10:00) - Eberflus wants Charles "Peanut" Tillman to teach the Peanut Punch to Bears' defense

(17:00) - Akiem Hicks is being connected to the Dallas Cowboys

(29:00) - Reactions to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins's passing

(36:30) - Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars

Listen here.