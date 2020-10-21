Under Center Podcast mailbag: Should Matt Nagy give up play calling?

Mailbag podcast: Should Matt Nagy give up play calling? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's mailbag time once again on the Under Center Podcast, and listeners came with another great round of questions.

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis debate if you’d rather have a shotgun or Akiem Hicks with you in the wilderness, whether the Bears should trade for a wide receiver or an offensive linemen ASAP, and whether Matt Nagy would ever give up play calling.

(1:14) - Bears sign Manti Te'o to the practice squad

(4:40) - Would you feel safer in the wilderness with Akiem Hicks or a shotgun?

(12:50) - Should Bill Lazor call the offense over Nagy?

(17:20) - Who would the Bears trade at the deadline?

(26:00) - Will the Bears get national respect if they "win ugly" vs. the Rams?

(37:20) - Should the Bears go with Eddy Pineiro or stick with Cairo Santos?

(41:45) - One listener has a bone to pick with JJ