Under Center Podcast: Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl review

Under Center Podcast: Rams, Bengals Super Bowl review

The LA Rams won the Super Bowl in a great game and we discuss it all. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro discuss the Rams coming out on top at the end of the season, they break down their thoughts on the game, and discuss if the Halftime show lived up to the hype.

(1:00) - End game officiating of the Super Bowl

(5:30) - Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee injury in the first half

(9:50) - What if scenario, what if Aaron Donald was a Bear vs Khalil Mack?

(15:00) - Where do you rank the halftime show?

