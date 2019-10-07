Under Center Podcast: London losers - Bears fall flat vs Raiders

The Bears defense simply could not stop Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' run game in a 24-21 loss in London. Olin Kreutz, Matt Forte, Lance Briggs and Alex Brown join Laurence Holmes to discuss why the Bears couldn't stop the run, what to do with the quarterback situation, and where the team goes from here heading into a bye week with a tough schedule on the horizon.

0:45 - Why did Raiders run ball so well vs. Bears?

3:25 - Is Eddie Goldman the heartbeat of the Bear defense?

7:14 - How did the London factor play into the Bears loss?

9:00 - Evaluating Chase Daniel's game

16:40 - Looking at the Bears upcoming schedule

20:00 - Should Nagy hand over playcalling duties?

Under Center Podcast

