Under Center Podcast: Live from Radio Row in Miami for Super Bowl LIV with Jordy Nelson

On the final day of Super Bowl week from Radio Row in Miami, Laurence Holmes is joined by a guy who plagued the Bears and Bear fans for years: former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.
The two discuss what it's like living on a farm, what is Bears-Packers week like for the Packers and his favorite game he ever played. (Caution to Bears fans, you may be triggered.)
(1:40) - Growing up on a farm
(3:10) - What it was like playing the Bears
(5:40) - 2010 NFC Championship game (trigger warning)
(7:20) - The Peanut Punch
(9:00) - What makes Aaron Rodgers so great
(11:00) - Advice he would give young receivers
