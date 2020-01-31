On the final day of Super Bowl week from Radio Row in Miami, Laurence Holmes is joined by a guy who plagued the Bears and Bear fans for years: former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

The two discuss what it's like living on a farm, what is Bears-Packers week like for the Packers and his favorite game he ever played. (Caution to Bears fans, you may be triggered.)

(1:40) - Growing up on a farm

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(3:10) - What it was like playing the Bears

(5:40) - 2010 NFC Championship game (trigger warning)

(7:20) - The Peanut Punch

(9:00) - What makes Aaron Rodgers so great

(11:00) - Advice he would give young receivers

Listen here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: Live from Radio Row in Miami for Super Bowl LIV with Jordy Nelson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago