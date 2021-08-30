Under Center Podcast: Justin Fields shines in his first start in preseason, is he ready?

Under Center Podcast: Fields shines in his first preseason start, is he ready? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The practice games are over and it's time to get ready for the real deal and boy did Justin Fields look like the real deal in the final preseason game. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and the play of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Also, the crew talks about the play of the defense and if Danny Trevathan can play well, did the Bears look regular-season ready, and a lot more.

(2:41) - Feelings after watching Justin Fields start in his first game

(9:30) - Breaking down the backup pass rushers that can impact the defense

(19:20) - Analyzing the preseason for the Bears

(32:20) - Should Justin Fields start week 1

Listen here.