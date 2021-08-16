Under Center Podcast: Justin Fields puts on show in first preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oh Justin, my Justin, how long must we wait for thee? After a slow start in the first couple of series, Justin Fields shows why fans should be excited for his future by going 14-of-20 passing for 142 yards and a TD for a 106.7 passer rating in a win vs the Miami Dolphins in the first preseason game. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro discuss and break down everything you need to know about the first preseason game including did Fields put pressure on Nagy's starting QB position. The guys also discuss the defense, new defensive coordinator Sean Desai's first time calling the defense, and A LOT more.

(1:57) - Breaking down Justin Fields' outing vs the Miami Dolphins

(11:20) - Is Fields' play a sign for things to come or just fools gold? Comparing Mitch Trubisky's first outing to Fields

(18:30) - Analyzing the coaches. Breaking down the playcalling of Matt Nagy and Sean Desai

(26:30) - Did the defense look like the Bears of a few seasons ago?

(34:14) - Can 34-year-old Jason Peters help out the Bears' offensive line?

(36:10) - PODCAST REVIEW OF THE DAY!

Listen here.