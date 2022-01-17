Under Center Podcast: JJ Stankevitz on Colts coaching/GM candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears brass are interviewing any and everyone they can to fill their GM and head coach positions and one of the teams the Bears are looking into picking off from are the Indianapolis Colts. So returning to the podcast is JJ Stankevitz beat writer for Colts.com and former host of the Under Center podcast to discuss with Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro on GM candidates Ed Dobbs and Morocco Brown, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

(3:50) - JJ compares covering the Colts vs covering the Bears

(8:50) - Ironic that the Bears are picking off talent from former Bear executive Chris Ballard

(18:20) - What is Chris Ballard like running the Colts

(27:00) - Who is Matt Eberflus and why would he be a good head coach?

(44:35) - Interesting ways the Colts have built there team to be playoff contenders

Listen here.