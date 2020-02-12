Under Center Podcast: What happens after retirement with Chris Long

Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long just retired from a long career in the NFL and who better to give him advice about what's next than his older brother Chris Long. Host Laurence Holmes sits down with Chris Long as they discuss the difficulties players face after they retire from the NFL and his relationship with his brother former Bear Kyle Long.

(3:10) - Chances that Chris Long gets a Nobel Peace Prize

(6:50) - Advice to Kyle Long on how to deal with retirement

(9:54) - Does he miss football?

(12:00) - Kyle Long's chance at playing baseball with the White Sox

(13:22) - Laurence wrap up of the interview

