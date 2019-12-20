Under Center Podcast: How to grow a successful quarterback

Host Laurence Holmes is joined by Terez Paylor of Yahoo sports to discuss the Chiefs and Bears matchup on Sunday Night Football. They discuss how the Chiefs help grow Patrick Mahomes, the differences between Mahomes and Trubisky, and the way the Bears have or have not helped Trubisky.

(1:57) - What Kansas City plans to do vs the Bears

(3:46) - How the Chiefs planned to take Mahomes in the 2017 draft

(4:31) - Matt Nagy's thoughts on Mahomes when he was with the Chiefs

(6:44) - Why hasn't Trubisky run as much this year?

(9:38) - Why haven't the Bears done more to help Trubisky?

(12:39) - Who was Matt Nagy as the Offensive Coordinator for the Chiefs?

(14:00) - How has Mahomes been able to dominate at the NFL level?

(17:20) - Issues for the Kansas City defense

