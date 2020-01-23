Ryan Pace has now been the Bears general manager for five years and it's now time for a review. Host Laurence Holmes is joined by NBC Sports Chicago's Cam Ellis, Slavko Bekovic, and Eric Strobel for a round table discussion on if the Ryan Pace era is going well.

(1:27) - Review of Pace's five years

(6:40) - Bears never drafted a decent offensive lineman

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(14:10) - The John Fox era of the Ryan Pace era

(20:42) - When is it officially Ryan Pace's team?

(23:02) - How many teams in the NFL have a better roster than the Bears?

(28:34) - Was the Khalil Mack trade a win or a loss?

(33:27) - Why is this offseason important for Pace?

Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Under Center Podcast: Going over the last five years of Ryan Pace originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago