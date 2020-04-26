Under Center Podcast: The Football Aftershow reviews Ryan Pace's 2020 draft picks
Laurence Holmes is joined by Dave Wannstedt, Olin Kruetz and Alex Brown to review the picks Bears GM Ryan Pace made in the 2020 NFL Draft.
(1:10) - Overall impression of what the Bears did in the draft
(5:30) - What can Trevis Gipson bring to the Bears?
(12:50) - Dave Wannstedt on the Bears' draft
(17:17) - Is Darnell Mooney the new Taylor Gabriel?
(20:46) - How well did the Bears do in the draft stacked up against the NFC North
Listen here or below.
Under Center Podcast
