Under Center Podcast: First week of training camp begins, are Bears ready to take the next step?

In the words of Thin Lizzy "The Boys are back in town!" Adam Hoge and Alex Shapiro are back with Ken Davis as they get you ready for the upcoming Bears season. The crew dives into what has been going on in closed camp including, how many players are vaccinated and how many are not, Eddie Goldman tells the media why he skipped out on the season and missed early offseason workouts, Justin Fields getting used to the pros, Adam Hoge preseason predictions, a powerful Podcast Review of the Day, and a lot more.

(0:30) - Welcome back Adam Hoge and Alex Shapiro!

(11:20) - Bears wide receiver room after the Anthony Miller trade

(20:00) - Will the Bears have issues this season with players not wanting to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus?

(34:40) - The growth of Matt Nagy as a head coach

(51:00) - Best hair in the Bears organization, Ryan Pace or Andy Dalton?

(53:40) - Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers

