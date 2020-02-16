Under Center Podcast: What does it take to win a Super Bowl with David Diehl?
Host Laurence Holmes discusses what does it take for a team to win a Super Bowl with Chicago product and 2 time Super Bowl champion David Diehl. They also discuss his ties to Chicago, his extensive Jordan collection, and what he would do if he fixed the Bears.
(3:10) - His connection with Brother Rice High School
(6:20) - Blocking for Eli Manning during the Super Bowl runs
Scroll to continue with content
(10:27) - Is Mitch close to being a QB you can win a Super Bowl with?
(12:40)- His favorite Bears of all time
(14:30) - Jordan collection
Listen to the full episode in the embeded player below:
Under Center Podcast
Subscribe:
Under Center Podcast: What does it take to win a Super Bowl with David Diehl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago