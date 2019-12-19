Laurence Holmes is joined by Cam Ellis to discuss the biggest topic of the week: the obvious comparisons between Mitch Trubisky and the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

(2:03) - How did Trubisky respond to comparisons with Mahomes

(2:49) - Is Mitch looking forward to this matchup or is he dreading it?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(4:00) - Does Matt Nagy want to impress Andy Reid?

(7:51) - Is Danny Trevathan's career with the Bears over?

(10:30) - Will Akiem Hicks play this week?

(12:44) - Who are the players that will get a chance to play the last two games?

(13:58) - Will Mitch run more the last two games?

(15:32) - Where does Allen Robinson rank among the league's best WRs?

Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Under Center Podcast: What does Mitchell Trubisky think about Patrick Mahomes? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago