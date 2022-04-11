Under Center Podcast: Diving into Ryan Poles' offseason strategy after CB Tavon Young signing

Under Center Podcast: Diving into Poles' free agent strategy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles addresses another need in signing cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal. With another player signed for only one year, what is Ryan Poles thinking and what is his strategy this offseason? Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the signing and if Ryan Poles playing the long game and being patient for the draft or next offseason. The guys also discuss the tragic passing of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

(1:15) - Bears sign Tavon Young but has an injury history

(5:00) - Are Bears fans bored of this Bears offseason so far?

(12:00) - What is Ryan Poles' plan?

(14:10) - NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins' passing over the weekend

