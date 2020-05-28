Under Center Podcast: Did Kevin White get a fair chance with Bears??

In a roundtable discussion, Laurence Holmes, JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and Adam Hoge react and discuss the interview Kevin White did with the Under Center Podcast. Was White honest about his tenure with the Bears? Did the Bears give him an honest chance to play?

(2:50) - Most important thing from the White Interview

(10:52) - How did the Bears use White?

(18:30) - Did White do his job the best he could have as a Bear?

(26:36) - White says the Bears played the guys they paid over him

(32:00) - White should reinvent himself to stay in the NFL

(39:15) - What does White do if he doesn't play football anymore?

Under Center Podcast

