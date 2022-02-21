Under Center Podcast: Depression, death, and triumph, the Erik Kramer story pt. 1

Under Center Pod: Depression, death & triumph, the Erik Kramer story pt. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The story of Erik Kramer is one of triumph but also of pain. The former Bears quarterback and holder of one of the greatest individual seasons in Bears history joins Ken Davis in a two-part series to discuss his career in the NFL, the death of his parents, the tragic death of his son, his battle with depression, and how he's fighting every day to improve.

(2:30) - Kramer discusses his Bears career and the magical 1995 season

(11:30) - Breaking down Justin Fields as a quarterback

(17:15) - Kramer on recognizing he needed help mentally in 1994

(25:00) - Kramer discusses his relationship with his parents

(30:00) - Losing a son

(39:00) - Kramer on the strides he's making and how he's helping others

