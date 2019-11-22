Under Center Podcast: Dan Hampton reflects on Thanksgiving and Walter Payton

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton joins NBC Sports Chicago Bears producer Eric Strobel to discuss a variety of topics:

-The significance of playing on Thanksgiving and an epic Bears/Lions holiday game in 1980 (1:45)

-His broken nose in the celebratory aftermath of that game (5:00)

-How Walter Payton's legacy has endured and grown in the 20 years since his passing (9:00)

-His disappointment in this year's Bears team (14:45).

Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

