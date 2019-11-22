Under Center Podcast: Dan Hampton reflects on Thanksgiving and Walter Payton
Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton joins NBC Sports Chicago Bears producer Eric Strobel to discuss a variety of topics:
-The significance of playing on Thanksgiving and an epic Bears/Lions holiday game in 1980 (1:45)
-His broken nose in the celebratory aftermath of that game (5:00)
-How Walter Payton's legacy has endured and grown in the 20 years since his passing (9:00)
-His disappointment in this year's Bears team (14:45).
Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.
Under Center Podcast
