Under Center Podcast: Is Cole Kmet on his way to being THE tight end for the Bears?

Under Center Podcast: Is Kmet on his way to being THE tight end for the Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Under Center mailbag returns and it's time to discuss the pieces around the quarterback. Ken Davis and Eric Strobel answer questions about the status and future of Cole Kmet, what Darnell Mooney's stats might look like with a full season of Justin Fields, which new wide receiver will be the most productive, whether Danny Trevathan is the only option at middle linebacker, and also reveal the Podcast Review of the Day.

(1:37) - Do the Bears need to add to the tight end room?

(12:10) - Will Aaron Rodgers really retire if he's not traded?

(21:30) - Why couldn't Justin Fields beat out Jake Fromm while he was at Georgia?

(38:42) - Even if Justin Fields is ready, should the Bears still wait to start him?

(51:44) - The Podcast Review of the Day!

Listen here.