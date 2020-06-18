Under Center Podcast: Can new coaches fix Mitch Trubisky and the run game?

The Bears' new coaches - John DeFilippo, Clancy Barone and Bill Lazor - spoke to the media and discussed how will they address the Bears' issues to make them a contender. JJ Stankevitz, Laurence Holmes, and Cam Ellis react to the coaches speaking and discuss if they have the formula to improve Mitch Trubisky.

(6:15) - Will DeFilippo be able to change Mitch Trubisky?

(13:40) - Will the coaching staff listen to Mitch on what he wants

(23:01) - How will tight ends coach Clancy Barone help the run game

(32:05) - Kyle Long seems like he wants to play football

(35:10) - Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on coaching during a pandemic

Under Center Podcast

